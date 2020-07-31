Free Seminars at Steamboat continue with Sandra Postel discussing global water

Sandra Postel



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Seminars at Steamboat’s virtual season of nonpartisan policy discussions continues with a talk by Sandra Postel, founding director of the Global Water Policy Project and author of “Replenish: The Virtuous Cycle of Water and Prosperity.” Her talk, “Our Freshwater Future: Building Water Security in A Changing World,” starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, on the Crowdcast virtual platform. Access is free, and registration is simple by following these steps.

1. Visit Seminars at Steamboat on Crowdcast at http://www.crowdcast.io/seminarsatsteamboat. The talks are free and so is the virtual platform. There’s nothing to download — Crowdcast uses the browser on your computer, tablet or phone.

2. Click on Sandra Postel’s talk.

3. When the event opens, click on SAVE MY SPOT to reserve a space. The first time using Crowdcast, a user will need to create a simple account with name and email address.

4. A registration confirmation will be sent via Crowdcast, and a reminder will be sent a few minutes before the talk starts. Simply click on the link in the reminder, or revisit the Seminars at Steamboat on Crowdcast when the event starts, and click LET ME IN. The email address used to register is all that is needed to access the talk.

5. To participate in the question-and-answer session, people can click on ASK A QUESTION at the bottom of the screen to submit questions for the speaker.

Postel works to bridge science, policy and practice to build a more water-secure world for people and nature. She has authored four books and numerous articles for scholarly and popular publications, including Science, Natural History,and Scientific American. She has appeared on the BBC’s Planet Earth, Leonardo DiCaprio’s The 11th Hour and the National Geographic Channel’s Breakthrough series.

From 2009 to 2015, she served as lead water expert and Freshwater Fellow of the National Geographic Society, and she is co-creator of Change the Course, the water stewardship initiative that was awarded the 2017 U.S. Water Prize for restoration of depleted rivers and wetlands.

Postel has taught water policy at Mt. Holyoke College and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. Previously she served as vice president for research at the Worldwatch Institute.

The recipient of several honorary degrees, Postel has been named a Pew Scholar in Conservation and the Environment and one of the Scientific American 50, an award recognizing contributions to science and technology. Her most recent book, “Replenish,” is available for purchase at Off the Beaten Path.

Founded in 2003 as a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring experts on a wide range of public policy topics to the Steamboat community, Seminars at Steamboat presents nonpartisan policy talks for free to the community.

For more information about Seminars at Steamboat and the 2020 schedule, visit http://www.seminarsatsteamboat.org.