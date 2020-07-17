Free Seminars at Steamboat continue with Amna Nawaz discussing immigration

Amna Nawaz

Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Seminars at Steamboat continues its five-week virtual season of nonpartisan policy discussions with a talk about immigration by PBS NewsHour senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz. Her talk, “Immigration in the Time of COVID: Consequences for Election 2020 ” starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, on the Crowdcast virtual platform.

Access is free and registration is simple:

1. Visit Seminars at Steamboat on Crowdcast at crowdcast.io/seminarsatsteamboat.

The talks are free, and so is the virtual platform. There’s nothing to download. Crowdcast uses the browser on your computer, tablet or phone.

2. Click on Amy Walter’s talk.

3. When the event opens, click on SAVE MY SPOT to reserve your space. It’s free, but the first time you use Crowdcast, you’ll need to create a simple account with your name and email address.

4. You will receive confirmation of your registration via Crowdcast, and you’ll receive a Crowdcast reminder a few minutes before the talk starts. Simply click on the link in your reminder, or revisit the Seminars at Steamboat on Crowdcast when the event starts, and click LET ME IN. All you’ll need is the email address you used to register. And if you’re a little early, you’ll see a countdown clock.

5. Enjoy the talk. As you listen, click on ASK A QUESTION at the bottom of the screen to submit any queries for the speaker.

6. Go ahead and register for each of the remaining 2020 Seminars, too.

Prior to joining “NewsHour,” Nawaz was an anchor and correspondent at ABC News, anchoring breaking news coverage and leading the network’s digital coverage of the 2016 presidential election. Before that, she served as a foreign correspondent at NBC News, reporting from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, Turkey and the broader region. She is also the founder and former managing editor of NBC’s Asian America platform, built to elevate the voices of America’s fastest-growing population.

At “NewsHour,” Nawaz has reported politics, foreign affairs, education, climate change, culture and sports. Her immigration reporting has taken her to multiple border communities in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Mexico. She’s investigated the impact of the Trump Administration’s immigration policies, including following the journey of a single toddler as she left her home in Mexico, was separated from her family at the U.S. border, and later reunited with her family several weeks later. She also regularly covers issues around detention, refugees and asylum, and migrant children in U.S. government custody.

Founded in 2003 as a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring experts on a wide range of public policy topics to the Steamboat community, Seminars at Steamboat presents nonpartisan policy talks for free to the community. Run by an all-volunteer board, the speaker series is supported by individual contributions. Each talk lasts about one hour, including a question-and-answer session.

Visit seminarsatsteamboat.org for more information and to access the 2020 speakers schedule.