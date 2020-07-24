Free Seminars at Steamboat continue with Admiral Jim Stavridis discussing leadership, geopolitics

Admiral Jim Stavridis

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Seminars at Steamboat’s virtual season of nonpartisan policy discussions continues with a talk by Admiral Jim Stavridis about leadership, the geopolitics of a new emerging global security environment and potential lingering effects of coronavirus.

His talk, “Leadership and Geopolitics in the Time of Coronavirus,” starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 27, on the Crowdcast virtual platform. Access is free, and registration is simple:

Visit Seminars at Steamboat on Crowdcast at crowdcast.io/seminarsatsteamboat . The talks are free, and so is the virtual platform. There’s nothing to download. Crowdcast uses the browser on any computer, tablet or phone.

. The talks are free, and so is the virtual platform. There’s nothing to download. Crowdcast uses the browser on any computer, tablet or phone. Click on Admiral Jim Stavridis’s talk.

When the event opens, click on SAVE MY SPOT to reserve a spot. It’s free, but the first time participants use Crowdcast, they’ll need to create a simple account with their name and email address.

Participants will receive confirmation of their registration via Crowdcast, and receive a Crowdcast reminder a few minutes before the talk starts. Click on the link in the reminder, or revisit the Seminars at Steamboat on Crowdcast when the event starts, and click LET ME IN. All that is needed is the email address used to register. There will be a countdown clock.

Click on ASK A QUESTION at the bottom of the screen to submit any queries for the speaker.

Register for the remaining 2020 Seminars, too.

A Florida native, Stavridis attended the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, earned a Ph.D. from The Fletcher School at Tufts and spent 37 years in the Navy, rising to the rank of 4-star admiral.

Among his many commands were four years as the 16th Supreme Allied Commander at NATO, where he oversaw operations in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, the Balkans and counter-piracy off the coast of Africa. He also commanded U.S. Southern Command in Miami, charged with military operations through Latin America for nearly three years. Following his military career, he served for five years as the dean of The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.

During the course of his career in the Navy, Stavridis served as senior military assistant to the Secretary of the Navy and the Secretary of Defense. He was awarded more than 50 medals and decorations, including 28 from foreign nations, and led the Navy’s premier operational think tank for innovation, Deep Blue, immediately after the 9/11 attacks. In 2016, he was vetted for vice president by Secretary Hillary Clinton and subsequently invited to Trump Tower to discuss a cabinet position with President Donald Trump.

Admiral Stavridis has published eight books on leadership, the oceans, maritime affairs and Latin America. He is also a monthly columnist for TIME Magazine and chief international security analyst for NBC News. His most recent book, “Sailing True North: Ten Admirals and the Voyage of Character,” is about how character informs leadership.

For more information about Seminars at Steamboat and the 2020 schedule, visit http://www.seminarsatsteamboat.org.