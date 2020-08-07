Free Seminars at Steamboat conclude with Kathleen Hall Jamieson discussing cyber hacking and the 2020 election

Jamieson

Kathleen Hall Jamieson

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Seminars at Steamboat’s virtual season of nonpartisan policy discussions concludes with a talk by Kathleen Hall Jamieson, professor and director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania and factcheck.org and 2020 winner of the National Academy of Sciences’ most prestigious award, the Public Welfare Medal.

Her talk, “Cyber Hacking and the 2020 Election,” starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday on the Crowdcast virtual platform. Access is free and registration is simple.

Visit Seminars at Steamboat on Crowdcast at crowdcast.io/seminarsatsteamboat . The talks are free, and so is the virtual platform. There’s nothing to download. Crowdcast uses the browser on any computer, tablet or phone.

. The talks are free, and so is the virtual platform. There’s nothing to download. Crowdcast uses the browser on any computer, tablet or phone. Click on Jamieson’s talk.

When the event opens, click on SAVE MY SPOT to reserve a spot. It’s free, but the first time participants use Crowdcast, they’ll need to create a simple account with their name and email address.

Participants will receive confirmation of their registration via Crowdcast, and receive a Crowdcast reminder a few minutes before the talk starts. Click on the link in the reminder, or revisit the Seminarsat Steamboat on Crowdcast when the event starts, and click LET ME IN. All that is needed is the email address used to register. There will be a countdown clock.

Click on ASK A QUESTION at the bottom of the screen to submit any queries for the speaker.

Jamieson has authored or co-authored 16 books, most recently “Cyberwar: How Russian Hackers and Trolls Helped Elect a President,” which won the 2019 R.R. Hawkins Award from the Association of American Publishers. Six of the books Jamieson has authored or co-authored have received a total of 13 political science or communication book awards. She recently co-edited “The Oxford Handbook of Political Communication” and “The Oxford Handbook of the Science of Science Communication.”

In April, Jamieson was awarded the National Academy of Sciences most prestigious award, the Public Welfare Medal, for her nonpartisan crusade to ensure the integrity of facts in public discourse and development of the science of scientific communication to promote public understanding of complex issues.

Jamieson has won universitywide teaching awards at each of the three universities at which she has taught and has delivered the American Political Science Association’s Ithiel de Sola Poole Lecture, the National Communication Association’s Arnold Lecture, and the NASEM Division of Behavioral and Social Sciences and Education Henry and Bryna David Lecture. Her paper, “Implications of the Demise of ‘Fact’ in Political Discourse,” received the American Philosophical Society’s 2016 Henry Allen Moe Prize.

Jamieson’s work has been funded by the FDA and the MacArthur, Ford, Carnegie, Pew, Robert Wood Johnson, Packard and Annenberg foundations. She is the co-founder of factcheck.org and its subsidiary site, SciCheck, and director of The Sunnylands Constitution Project, which has produced more than 30 award-winning films on the Constitution for high school students. Jamieson is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Philosophical Society, the American Academy of Political and Social Science, and the International Communication Association, and a past president of the American Academy of Political and Social Science.

Founded in 2003 as a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring experts on a wide range of public policy topics to the Steamboat community, Seminars at Steamboat presents nonpartisan policy talks for free to the community. Run by an all-volunteer board, the speaker series is supported by individual contributions. Each talk lasts about one hour, including a question and answer session.

Visit seminarsatsteamboat.org for more information about Seminars at Steamboat.