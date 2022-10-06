Free screening of dyslexia documentary at Bud Werner Memorial Library

Described as a "a thoughtful and moving exploration of dyslexia from an insider’s perspective," "Embracing Dyslexia" will be screened for free at the library on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Bud Werner Library/Courtesy image

The Bud Werner Library and Steamboat Reading are hosting a free screening of “Embracing Dyslexia,” on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Library Hall, followed by a question-and-answer session with a panel of experts that is designed for adults and older kids with dyslexia.

“Embracing Dyslexia” examines dyslexia, a learning difference that is estimated to affect between 10-20% of the world’s population, through an insider’s perspective. The documentary weaves together interviews with parents, adult dyslexics, researchers, educators and experts.

October is dyslexia awareness month, and Steamboat Reading is a community of support for struggling readers and their families through one-on-one tutoring, formal evaluations and parent education.

Through this month, the library will be featuring a special children’s display, book club and workshop on beginning-level reading in honor of Dyslexia Awareness Month.

For more, steamboatlibrary.org/dyslexia .