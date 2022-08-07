Free public talk Tuesday with monks unravels symbolism in sand mandala

The Drepung Loseling monks will hold a free public talk, “The Symbolism of the Sand Mandala” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library.

Attendees will learn about the symbolism being created in the mandala painting during a lecture by the head lama. He will explain how the mandala is a sacred cosmogram used as an object of contemplation. The painting depicts the pure nature of the world and aims to show beholders how to live most effectively. The monks will also educate attendees about some of the many signs and symbols depicted in the mandala’s meticulous design.

The lecture will follow opening ceremonies at 1 p.m. during which the monks will draw the first lines of their Akshobya mandala.

To learn more, go to http://www.steamboatlibrary.org/events/mandala-on-the-yampa/2022 .