Free mulch available at Emerald Park through city
Available on a first come, first serve basis, fresh mulch from Steamboat Springs’ Christmas tree recycling program is available to the public at the parking lot of Emerald Park.
Parks and Recreation staff chipped over 2,000 Christmas trees at Emerald Park as part of the program. Pick up will be at 900 Pamela Lane.
The event will go on as long as mulch is available. The mulch is estimated to run out around the middle of May. There is no limit for each participant, but contractors and commercial operations are prohibited.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Free mulch available at Emerald Park through city
Available on a first come, first serve basis, fresh mulch from Steamboat Springs’ Christmas tree recycling program is available to the public at the parking lot of Emerald Park.