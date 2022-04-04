Free mulch available at Emerald Park through city

Steamboat Springs resident Ron Miles drops off his Christmas tree at the city collection area in the Emerald Park parking lot in January. Every year the city recycles old Christmas trees and turns them into mulch that can be used in city parks and by residents.

John F. Russell/Pilot & Today

Available on a first come, first serve basis, fresh mulch from Steamboat Springs’ Christmas tree recycling program is available to the public at the parking lot of Emerald Park.

Parks and Recreation staff chipped over 2,000 Christmas trees at Emerald Park as part of the program. Pick up will be at 900 Pamela Lane.

The event will go on as long as mulch is available. The mulch is estimated to run out around the middle of May. There is no limit for each participant, but contractors and commercial operations are prohibited.