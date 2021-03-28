Free mental wellness individual counseling sessions available for adults

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Thanks to pandemic recovery grant funding, adults in need of mental health counseling can sign up for three free sessions with professional therapists through the Minds in Motion clinic in Steamboat Springs.

Minds in Motion owner Angela Melzer, a licensed clinical social worker, said the private practice was awarded a $5,000 grant through the private nonprofit Energize Colorado resource center, based in Boulder, to provide free counseling sessions to area individuals or to encourage individuals to sign up for a free four-week stress reduction class.

“I really hope people utilize this Energize Colorado money, because I want to see our community members getting the support if they need it,” Melzer said. She said the funding provides “a really nice step in the door, especially now when so many people are hurting.”

The clinic owner said the pandemic has increased the possibility of mental trauma for many residents whether it be from job and income loss, loss of a loved one or feeling like a failure trying to juggle pandemic life responsibilities and duties.

“A huge portion of all of the clients we see currently are struggling from something pandemic related,” Melzer said.

She believes many locals may not seek mental wellness counseling because they tell themselves, “It’s not bad enough.” Melzer encourages rural residents to seek assistance before pandemic-induced challenges and changes become “a huge disruption in life.”

Seeing the need in the community for financial support of counseling sessions even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Minds in Motion leadership created a donor-supported scholarship fund in November 2019 to help reduce costs for clients in need of financial assistance. Throughout 2020, the scholarship fund provided $11,000 in counseling support, Melzer said, including support for a client base of 40% males.

“We are trying to reach people who need mental health services but don’t have the resources to pay for it or haven’t tried it before,” said Melzer, who said surviving the worst challenges brought on by the pandemic can be potentially traumatic.

What you need to know What: Free mental wellness individual counseling sessions for adults Where: Minds in Motion clinic, Steamboat Springs How to schedule: 970-761-2249 or MindsinMotionco.com Cost: Free for individuals in need

Funding for the free counseling sessions for adults or the stress reduction class is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Clients can sign up for counseling appointments online at mindsinmotionco.com or call the clinic for more information.

The clinic specializes in counseling in the areas of addiction, grief, mindfulness, couples therapy and yoga-based sessions, all grounded in trauma-informed counseling that deals with what happens in the brain due to a traumatic experience, Melzer said.

“Trauma is really only defined by the body’s inability to process or integrate information coming in,” she explained.

The grant funding is provided through the Mental Health Support Team at Energize Colorado , which provides assistance targeted for businesses that are in rural locations or owned by women, veterans or minority individuals.

Energize Colorado Chief of Staff Scott Romano noted an additional program with funding available to rural businesses is free mentorship that provides project-based help from business experts. More information can be found at: energizecolorado.com/business-guidance .

The mission of Energize Colorado is “catalyzing change for a more resilient and inclusive small business ecosystem across the state of Colorado.”