Free marketing for local business members

Market your business for free If you’re a Yampa Valley Electric Association member, you have the opportunity to include your business in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives’ Co-op Connections Program. Highlights of the program include: YVEA advertises your business for FREE — businesses simply must provide an attractive discount for YVEA members

Businesses can offer multiple discounts and can change offers at any time

Tracking and analytics are available It takes just a few minutes to sign up at https://www.connections.coop/323-landing.aspx . For more details about how this program works, both for businesses and for regular members, visit https://www.yvea.com/coop-connections-program , call YVEA at 970-871-2245 or email coopconnectionscard@yvea.com.

What if your business could promote services and discounts with thousands of local and regional residents, absolutely free? And, as a resident, you could easily access these deals from an app on your phone?

Through the Yampa Valley Electric Association’s participation with the Touchstone Cooperative Connections program, members can now access discounts and special offers from local businesses. They can also access specials while traveling thanks to the many other participating cooperatives across the country. These discounts include hotels, event tickets, restaurants, automotive, cash-back on shopping, attractions, services and more.

“Yampa Valley Electric Association’s commitment to its members goes beyond delivering electricity. We are always looking for ways to provide value to our members and the communities we serve,” said Jim Jennings, member outreach supervisor for YVEA. “The Cooperative Connections Card program aligns with the mission of YVEA and has proven successful and valuable to members at hundreds of other cooperatives across the nation. We believe the program will provide our members with a real money-saving tool while bringing more sales to participating local businesses. It is really a great value and a win-win for our residential and business customers.”

How it works

Participating in the Cooperative Connections program is free to YVEA participating businesses, allowing them to drive customers into their business through discounts, special promotions and offers, Jennings said.

“Discounts and promotions they can change as often as they want. Not only does it allow businesses to market directly to our 27,000 members, it also widens their marketing to over 32 million cooperative members across the nation,” he said. “The free app geo locates businesses around the member, allowing them to target potential customers all at no cost to the business. All the business has to do is offer an attractive discount or offer.”

Any type of business or organization can benefit from the program, including restaurants, automotive services, vacation rentals, boutiques, realtors, banks, retail stores and others. Jennings points out that the cooperative’s service territory is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, so outdoor-related businesses such as ski areas, kayaking, fishing and hunting guides, bike rental shops and more could find their target markets via the app.

“It allows businesses to promote themselves and provide discount offers to our members at no cost,” Jennings said. “The program is an economic development tool that is designed to benefit both local businesses and YVEA members, providing increased customer traffic while allowing customers to save money.”

