Free legal clinics offered monthly

Three free legal clinics are offered each month for low-income or senior residents in Northwest Colorado.

The Routt County Free Legal Clinic is offered by reservation only from 2-5 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. Reservations can be made by signing up through the reference desk at Bud Werner Memorial Library in person or by calling 970-879-0240. Organizers currently are accepting names for the wait list for the June 14 session as well as sign-ups for the July 12 session. Legal assistance is provided over the phone or via Zoom.

In addition, nonprofit Colorado Legal Services offers a Call4All call-in only option, with no reservations, for advice from volunteer attorneys on civil legal issues from 5-7:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month by calling 844-404-7400. Upcoming sessions include June 15, July 20 and Aug.17.

Colorado Legal Services offers a second call-in clinic 4:30-6 p.m. the first Thursday of each month by calling 800-521-6968. Upcoming sessions include July 7 and Aug. 4.

Low-income residents and seniors can also call Colorado Legal Services from 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-4 p.m. weekdays at 800-521-6968 to learn about assistance available through the nonprofit.

Colorado Legal Services provides free legal advice, clinics and representation to eligible individuals for topics ranging from landlord-tenant issues to family law to protection orders. More information is available online at ColoradoLegalServices.org ,

