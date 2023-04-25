Free legal clinic coming up on May 9
There will be a free legal clinic from 2-5 p.m. May 9, allowing Routt County residents without an attorney to ask volunteer attorneys questions, as well as get help filling out legal forms.
During the free legal clinic, the volunteer attorneys will help explain the process and procedure for civil legal issues including family law, civil litigation, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, veteran’s benefits and civil protection orders.
The clinic is for information purposes only and is no substitute for legal representation. While the clinic is free, space is limited. To sign-up, call 970-879-0240. The free legal clinics are held on the second Tuesday of every month and sponsored by the Northwest Colorado Bar Association.
