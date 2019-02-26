Free Health Perspectives talk to focus on meditation

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library and The Buddhist Center of Steamboat Springs present a free Health Perspectives program focusing on meditation at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 4, in Library Hall.

The Buddhist Center Director Tim Olmsted leads a public discussion about “A Steady Heart in Turbulent Times.” In the face of personal, economic, environmental and political forces, many are left feeling anxious, frustrated and powerless. This evening focuses how to navigate these turbulent times wisely, and with a heart that's open and connected to the world.

Olmsted has been a student of meditation for the past 35 years. For 12 of those years, he lived in Nepal, working as a psychotherapist serving the international community. There he studied with many of the greatest Buddhist teachers of our time.

After returning to the U.S., he was asked by his friend Pema Chödrön to serve as the director of her monastery, Gampo Abbey, which he did from 2000 to 2003. He is the founder and president of the Pema Chödrön Foundation. Olmsted spends much of the year traveling internationally, teaching meditation in his role as a senior instructor for Tergar International, a worldwide meditation community under the guidance of Tibetan meditation teacher Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche.

Visit SteamboatLibrary.org/events for more information.