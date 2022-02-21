Free event features Colorado River water expert Brad Udall

The Bud Werner Library, Colorado Mountain College and Yampa Valley Sustainability Council will present a special One Book Steamboat edition of the Sustainability Speaker Series featuring Brad Udall, senior water and climate research scientist and scholar at the Colorado Water Center at Colorado State University.

Udall’s talk, “The Ministry for the Colorado River: Rethinking Colorado River Governance,” will stream live at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, on the library’s Crowdcast page, and will reflect on climate change (and civilization change) through the lens of water and the West.

Udall will share research, observations and hard truths about our current state of affairs, and where we might go from here. The free talk will include a moderated question and answer session with leaders from the library, YVSC, CMC and the audience. Join the live virtual conversation at http://www.crowdcast.io/e/udall .