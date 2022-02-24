Free COVID-19 rapid tests available at several Northwest Colorado locations
Free rapid COVID-19 tests are being distributed at multiple locations in Northwest Colorado, including three in Steamboat Springs.
The rapid tests are available at Bud Werner Memorial Library, the Routt County Public Health Department’s office in the Courthouse Annex and Old Town Hot Springs on Lincoln Avenue.
The tests are also available at the South Routt Library District’s location in Oak Creek and the Moffat County Department of Human Services office in Craig.
The tests are made by iHealth Labs and can provide results in about 15 minutes. Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said in a statement that more than 2 million tests have already been distributed.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
