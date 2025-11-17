Free community Thanksgiving Dinner set for Nov. 27

The annual free community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by nonprofit United Way of the Yampa Valley is set for 12:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave.

The free community meal is open to everyone and is made possible through hundreds of volunteers and group sponsors.

This annual community tradition depends on the generosity of food donations, and residents can sign up online to donate specific dishes from green bean casserole, green salad and dinner rolls to cans of whipped cream. The sign-up link to donate food is UnitedWayoftheYampaValley.org/Thanksgiving-Dinner , and items can be dropped off 9-11 a.m. Nov. 27.

More volunteers also are needed to help with the dishwashing and cleanup crew, and they can also register through the online signup webpage. Last year, 500 people attended the event, and 700 meals were served, as attendees can take a to-go meal to deliver to people who cannot attend in person. Last year, 284 volunteers helped with overall food and event preparation and service.