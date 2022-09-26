Free community Lunch and Learn Thursday will discuss fentanyl crisis
Women United, a volunteer and philanthropic arm of Routt County United Way, will host a free community education Lunch and Learn titled “Fentanyl, The Third Wave of the Opioid Crisis” at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Allbright Auditorium at the Colorado Mountain College in Steamboat Springs.
The presentation will raise awareness of the dangers and deadly consequences of illicit fentanyl. The talk will discuss the evolution of the opioid crisis over the years, provide an overview of fentanyl, and help audience members to understand the dangers of counterfeit pills and the current drug trafficking landscape in Routt County.
Lunch and Learn panelists include Lindsey Simbeye with the Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention, Chris Ray with The Health Partnership, and Steamboat Springs Police Detective Sam Silva.
The presentation will include resources for parents to navigate a conversation about fentanyl with their children and practical steps residents can take to help reverse an overdose by administering Naloxone.
The event is open to everyone, but an online RVSP is requested for the free lunch. For more information, visit Routtcountyunitedway.org/lunch-and-learn.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.