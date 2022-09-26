Free community Lunch and Learn Thursday will discuss fentanyl crisis

Women United, a volunteer and philanthropic arm of Routt County United Way, will host a free community education Lunch and Learn titled “Fentanyl, The Third Wave of the Opioid Crisis” at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Allbright Auditorium at the Colorado Mountain College in Steamboat Springs.

The presentation will raise awareness of the dangers and deadly consequences of illicit fentanyl. The talk will discuss the evolution of the opioid crisis over the years, provide an overview of fentanyl, and help audience members to understand the dangers of counterfeit pills and the current drug trafficking landscape in Routt County.

Lunch and Learn panelists include Lindsey Simbeye with the Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention, Chris Ray with The Health Partnership, and Steamboat Springs Police Detective Sam Silva.

The presentation will include resources for parents to navigate a conversation about fentanyl with their children and practical steps residents can take to help reverse an overdose by administering Naloxone.

The event is open to everyone, but an online RVSP is requested for the free lunch. For more information, visit Routtcountyunitedway.org/lunch-and-learn .