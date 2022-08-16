Free community dog training set for Sunday at Snow Bowl

All leash-friendly and dog-friendly dogs are invited with their owners to a free training event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Snow Bowl Steamboat, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza.

Organizers ask that people not bring any reactive dogs to the training, which will help prepare pups for the Canine Good Citizen Exam or just teach them to calmly cruise through town while loose-leash walking or passing by other dogs and people. Other skills that will be covered include recall, extended stays and more.

According to organizers, these skills will be taught by certified professional dog training professionals using positive reinforcement methods that are free of fear and force.

For more information, contact Monique or Mikhaila by emailing dogmacaninetraining@gmail.com or info@routthumane.org .