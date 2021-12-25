Free Christmas tree recycling program ready for dropoffs
Steamboat’s free Christmas Tree Recycling program has moved to Emerald Park following a series of improvements to the parking area at the Rodeo Complex this summer.
People can dispose of natural Christmas tree for free through the end of February.
Trees can be dropped off in the northwest corner of the Emerald Park parking lot, accessible from U.S. Highway 40 via Emerald Park Lane or Ski Town Way into the park.
The collection site is on the pavement just to the east of the playground and maintenance sheds.
Dropoff is available from sunrise to sunset, and all tinsel, ornaments, lights, nails and other adornments must be removed. Wreaths will not be accepted.
