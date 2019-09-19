Free admission, special classes and ‘Battle of the Badges’ highlight Community Appreciation Day at Old Town Hot Springs

The Old Town Hot Springs will host Community Appreciation Day on Saturday, Sept. 20.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It’s less of a grand opening than it is an opportunity for the management and staff at the Old Town Hot Springs to say “thank you,” according to Stephanie Orozco, executive director of the downtown landmark.

“This started as a grass-roots event where we opened our doors to the community just to say ‘thanks’ for a great summer,” Orozco said of the facility’s Community Appreciation Day, which is planned for Saturday. “In the past we would have free admission and waterslides and the management team would grill hot dogs and hamburgers. This year, because we can expand into the new spaces, we have decided to do a lot of other exciting things, and we have some really fun events planned.”

Activities will include a senior-focused orientation with trainer and equipment demonstrations from 9:30 to 11 a.m., an outdoor spin class at 2 p.m., a BYOB — Bring Your Own Body — class at 2:30 p.m. and a Zumba class at 3:30 p.m. in the upper parking lot.

The outdoor activities will continue at 4 p.m. with a kids obstacle course followed by a “Battle of the Badges,” a fitness competition between teams from the Steamboat Springs Police Department and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue. There will also be give-a-ways, and food trucks will be on site from 4 to 7 p.m.

Community Appreciation Day is free to the public and will include hot springs, fitness center, climbing gym, watersides and fitness classes. It will also give community members an opportunity to explore recent upgrades that were part of a 15,000-square-foot expansion project.

Orozco added that fundraising efforts are still underway for a second phase of improvements, which are expected to begin in fall 2021. This portion of the project includes a major renovation to the pool areas.

If you go What: Old Town Hot Springs Community Appreciation Day

When: All day Saturday, Sept. 21

Where: Old Town Hot Springs, 136 S. Lincoln Ave.

Cost: Free

“It’s just a day when there is a lot of additional programming that I think highlights the different areas of the facility,” Orozco said. “There has been a lot of great planning and thought put into the day … and we are just excited to get some time to spend some time with the community.”

