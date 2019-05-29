Frederick J. DeMicco: Another example of innovative health-care approach

I applaud the letter to the editor by Catherine Cantway, MD, in the May 27 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. Direct primary care is an innovative and proven solution to our health care challenges in the U.S.

Fortunately, there are American entrepreneurs such as Harris Rosen, developer of the innovative RosenCare, who have built successful and cost-saving health care systems.

Rosen, the founder of Rosen Hotels & Resorts in Orlando, Florida, is a firm believer in taking care of his employees. Experts in health care have praised RosenCare as an innovative solution to our national healthcare crisis — a privately run and managed health care success that can be instituted as a model by businesses around the U.S.

Rosen’s health care costs on a per capita basis they are about 40% less than the national average. Since its inception in 1991, RosenCare has saved Rosen Hotels & Resorts over $340 million. These savings were invested back into employee education and the medical center and managing of health care for a school district in the near future.

RosenCare has a state-of-the-art, comprehensive, onsite 12,000-square-foot medical center that provides employees and their dependents access to routine healthcare services. The center is equipped with used but functionally modern medical equipment, purchased for a fraction of the cost of new equipment. Employees are able to visit the health center on the clock, which removes a major hurdle for employees seeking care.

The ripple effects of RosenCare include healthier and happier associates and a lower employee turnover. In the hotel industry, annual employee turnover is approximately 60%, but at Rosen Hotels & Resorts, it is in the low teens.

With the millions of dollars saved on health care, Rosen Hotels & Resorts pays for full-time associates’ college tuition after five years of employment.

RosenCare’s self-insured health care model has saved the company $340 million. If the entire public and private sector implemented a RosenCare model, we would anticipate annual savings of approximately $935 billion, simply by preventing unnecessary illnesses and diseases and by emphasizing the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

The financial benefits of a health care model like RosenCare extend beyond the company’s bottom line and well into the local community. The RosenCare model is good for employees, good for companies and good for the community. To read the full article, visit https://www.imtj.com/articles/rosencare-approach-could-boost-medical-travel-usa/.

Frederick J. DeMicco

Steamboat Springs