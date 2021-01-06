Fraudulent unemployment reports: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 5
Tuesday, Jan. 5
7:46 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers could not locate the vehicle.
8:39 a.m. Officers received a call from a man in the 800 block of Deerfoot Avenue who said he was the victim of an unemployment fraud scam.
9:41 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver who slid off the road in the seventh block of Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek. The driver was not injured, and a tow truck was able to pull the vehicle out with no damages.
1:31 p.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run vehicle crash in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive.
1:33 p.m. Deputies responded to a call about a fraudulent unemployment claim in the 20000 block of Routt County Road 33B in Steamboat.
1:39 pm. Officers received a call from a woman in the 300 block of Cherry Drive who said her boyfriend’s former girlfriend was sending her harassing text messages.
2:13 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman who said another driver almost hit her vehicle at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Dream Island Plaza.
5:47 p.m. Deputies responded to a complaint from a group of neighbors in the 50000 block of Longfellow Way in Clark who said a neighbor’s dog kept escaping and entering other people’s backyards. Deputies said the issue is ongoing, and they are investigating.
6:39 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of multiple vehicles sliding off the road in the 10th block of C.R. 14 in Steamboat.
10:24 p.m. Officers received a complaint from a staff security guard inside a business in the 2700 block of Village Drive who said a group of college students visiting Steamboat were intoxicated and causing disruptions. Officers asked the group to be quiet, which they agreed to.
Total incidents: 67
• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
