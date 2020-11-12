Fraudulent unemployment claim: The Record for Wednesday, Nov. 11
Wednesday, Nov. 11
5:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report from a property manager in the 400 block of Anglers Drive who was concerned that a transient person was sleeping in the lobby of the building. Officers issued the person a citation for trespassing.
8:21 a.m. Officers received a report of a person who was previously banned from a business in the 2200 block of Curve Plaza for causing a series of disturbances. The business manager told officers he saw the person outside the store, but when officers arrived, the person was not there.
10:52 a.m. Officers responded to a report from a woman in the 300 block of Cherry Drive who told officers she was notified of an unemployment claim filed under her name, though she did not file the claim.
11:25 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a driver allegedly hitting a parked vehicle in the parking lot of 2200 Curve Plaza. Officers located the driver, and he was issued a citation for careless driving.
2:05 p.m. Officers received two bicycles someone left in the 200 block of Howelsen Parkway. Officers encouraged the owners of the bicycles to contact them.
2:32 p.m. Officers received a report from a woman in the 200 block of Missouri Avenue who had concerns about a Craigslist ad she knew to be fake.
3:07 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 770 block of Walton Pond Circle. Tenants told officers their belongings were stolen from their condo. Officers are investigating the matter.
Total incidents: 46
• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User