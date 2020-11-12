Fraudulent unemployment claim: The Record for Wednesday, Nov. 11

Wednesday, Nov. 11

5:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report from a property manager in the 400 block of Anglers Drive who was concerned that a transient person was sleeping in the lobby of the building. Officers issued the person a citation for trespassing.

8:21 a.m. Officers received a report of a person who was previously banned from a business in the 2200 block of Curve Plaza for causing a series of disturbances. The business manager told officers he saw the person outside the store, but when officers arrived, the person was not there.

10:52 a.m. Officers responded to a report from a woman in the 300 block of Cherry Drive who told officers she was notified of an unemployment claim filed under her name, though she did not file the claim.

11:25 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a driver allegedly hitting a parked vehicle in the parking lot of 2200 Curve Plaza. Officers located the driver, and he was issued a citation for careless driving.

2:05 p.m. Officers received two bicycles someone left in the 200 block of Howelsen Parkway. Officers encouraged the owners of the bicycles to contact them.

2:32 p.m. Officers received a report from a woman in the 200 block of Missouri Avenue who had concerns about a Craigslist ad she knew to be fake.

3:07 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 770 block of Walton Pond Circle. Tenants told officers their belongings were stolen from their condo. Officers are investigating the matter.

Total incidents: 46

• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.