Fraudulent check: The Record for Wednesday, Oct. 13
Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021
7:35 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a noninjury vehicle crash in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.
9:35 a.m. Deputies responded to an animal complaint on Routt County Road 52E in Steamboat.
4:25 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department Officers responded to a call of a fraudulent check in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
6:18 p.m. Officers received a report of theft from a residence in the 3000 block of Apres Ski Way.
7:33 p.m. Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 23 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.
Total incidents: 45
• Steamboat officers responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
