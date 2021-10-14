Fraudulent check: The Record for Wednesday, Oct. 13

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

7:35 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a noninjury vehicle crash in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

9:35 a.m. Deputies responded to an animal complaint on Routt County Road 52E in Steamboat.

4:25 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department Officers responded to a call of a fraudulent check in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

6:18 p.m. Officers received a report of theft from a residence in the 3000 block of Apres Ski Way.

7:33 p.m. Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 23 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.

Total incidents: 45

• Steamboat officers responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.