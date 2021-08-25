Fraud report: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 24
Tuesday, Aug. 24
7:03 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint about a vehicle driving eastbound in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs.
7:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a noninjury car crash in the 1000 block of 13th Street.
11:46 a.m. Deputies were called about a vehicle complaint on Routt County Road 16 in Oak Creek.
2:01 p.m. Officers responded to a reported animal bite in the 500 block of Pine Street.
2:54 p.m. Officers received a report of harassment inside a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
5:49 p.m. Deputies took a report of fraud from a resident in the 12000 block of Routt County Road 70 in Hayden.
Total incidents: 65
• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
