Fraud in Clark: The Record for Monday, Nov. 29
Monday, Nov. 29, 2021
8:41 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of property damage in the 50000 block of Routt County Road 56A in Steamboat Springs.
10:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of property damage on Walton Creek Road and South Lincoln Avenue.
12:18 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of fraud in the 58000 block of Routt County Road 62 in Clark.
4:30 p.m. Officers responded to an animal bite in the 100 block of Maple Street.
8:29 p.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noises in the 3000 block of Sunburst Court.
Total incidents: 42
• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
