Fraud by check: The Record for Friday, Oct. 1
Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
7:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of fraud by check in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.
9:20 a.m. Officers responded to a noninjury vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Central Park Plaza.
6:20 p.m. Routt Couty Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal bite in the 100 block of Moffat Avenue in Yampa.
7:31 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of wildlife in the 100 block of US Highway 40 in Steamboat.
9:51 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint at Walton Viltage Condos.
Total incidents: 46
• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
