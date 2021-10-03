Fraud by check: The Record for Friday, Oct. 1

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

7:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of fraud by check in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.

9:20 a.m. Officers responded to a noninjury vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Central Park Plaza.

6:20 p.m. Routt Couty Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal bite in the 100 block of Moffat Avenue in Yampa.

7:31 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of wildlife in the 100 block of US Highway 40 in Steamboat.

9:51 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint at Walton Viltage Condos.

Total incidents: 46

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.