Fraud by check: The Record for Friday, June 4

Friday, June 4, 2021

12:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a disturbance on Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

3:16 a.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noise in the 500 block of Seventh Street.

7:33 a.m. Officers responded to a report of fraud by check in the 2000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:26 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 7000 block of Routt County Road 65 in Hayden.

2:57 p.m. Deputies responded to a reported intoxicated driver at Stagecoach Reservoir.

Total incidents: 56

• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

