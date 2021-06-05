Fraud by check: The Record for Friday, June 4
Friday, June 4, 2021
12:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a disturbance on Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
3:16 a.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noise in the 500 block of Seventh Street.
7:33 a.m. Officers responded to a report of fraud by check in the 2000 block of Lincoln Avenue.
11:26 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 7000 block of Routt County Road 65 in Hayden.
2:57 p.m. Deputies responded to a reported intoxicated driver at Stagecoach Reservoir.
Total incidents: 56
• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.