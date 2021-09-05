Fraud at the farmers market: The Record for Saturday, Sept. 4
Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021
1:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to he 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue because of a bear that had gotten into a dumpster.
5:16 a.m. Steamboat officers were called about a reported fight near the 1500 block of Pine Grove Road.
9:58 a.m. Officers received a report of fraud near the corner of Seventh and Yampa streets near the Steamboat farmers market.
1:20 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a potential hit and run vehicle collision near the 25000 block of Dusty Trail near Oak Creek.
2:33 p.m. Steamboat officers were called about a bear that was trying to enter the enclosure around a dumpster at a business near the 100 block of Anglers Drive.
5:12 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies received a noise complaint near the 38000 block of Foss Drive in Milner.
6:36 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat Springs. There were no injuries reported.
Total incidents: 59
• Steamboat officers responded to 38 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
