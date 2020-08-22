‘Frat party’: The Record for Friday, Aug. 21, 2020

Friday, Aug. 21, 2020

1:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about someone receiving threatening messages over social media.

10:17 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 45 along Colorado Highway 131 near Yampa.

11:21 a.m. Police received a report of a bike stolen from a condominium complex in the 1900 block of Cornice Road.

12:52 p.m. Police were called about the alleged theft of some construction equipment from the 10 block of Cedar Court.

1:59 p.m. Police were called about a man who appeared drunk staggering down the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers checked on the man and determined he was fine.

5:15 p.m. Deputies were called about a theft in the 40300 block of Anchor Way.

7:40 p.m. Police received a noise complaint regarding what the caller described as a loud frat party in the 500 block of Seventh Street.

11:48 p.m. Police were called about a bear at a gas station in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 63

Steamboat officers had 35 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.