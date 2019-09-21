Fourth quarter surge earns Hayden football the win over Gilpin County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter, the Hayden football team defeated Gilpin County 36-28 on the road Friday, Sept. 21.

Junior Liam Fentress opened the scoring for the Tigers with a 10-yard rush, helping Hayden outscore the Eagles 16-14 in the opening frame. However, the Eagles tacked on 14 more points in the second to hold a 28-16 advantage at the half.

Following a scoreless third quarter, the Hayden offense got back in it in the final frame.

Kern targeted junior Hunter Slowik with a 30-yard touchdown pass before running 40 yards to the end zone himself.

The defense kept the Eagles off the board, and even went the extra mile to turn their efforts into offense. After sophomore Israel Santos forced a fumble, junior Kyler Campbell picked it up and ran it in for a touchdown.

The Tigers are now 2-1 and next play on Friday Sept. 27, at home against Plateau Valley.

Hayden 36, Gilpin County 28

H 16 0 0 20

GC 14 14 0 0

Sept. 7: at Justice, W 68-6.

at Justice, W 68-6. Sept. 13: vs. Simla, L 20-16.

vs. Simla, L 20-16. Sept. 20: at Gilpin, W 36-28

at Gilpin, W 36-28 Sept. 27: vs. Plateau Valley, 7 p.m.

vs. Plateau Valley, 7 p.m. Oct. 4: at Vail Christian, 7 p.m.

at Vail Christian, 7 p.m. Oct. 11: at Rangely, 7 p.m.

at Rangely, 7 p.m. Oct. 18: vs. West Grand, 7 p.m.

vs. West Grand, 7 p.m. Oct. 26: at Denver Christian, 1 p.m.

at Denver Christian, 1 p.m. Nov. 1: vs. Soroco, 7 p.m.

