Fourth of July: Steamboat Springs parade starts at 10 a.m., Yampa fireworks at 9 p.m.

This year’s Fourth of July Parade in Steamboat Springs with the theme “Let Freedom Flow: We Salute the Mighty Yampa” will begin at 10 a.m. from Sixth to 11th streets and run along Lincoln Avenue through downtown Steamboat.

With this year’s Yampa River theme, the 2023 parade grand marshals are river enthusiasts Pete Van De Carr, Lindsey Marlow and Ken Brenner. The parade, presented by Yampa Valley Bank, will include awards for best theme, group, commercial and parade theme.

Parking downtown will be extremely limited due to these closures and the large number of people expected to attend the parade. The city is also encouraging people to either bike, walk or take advantage of the free Steamboat Springs Transit bus, which will have additional service during the parade. There will be temporary stops along Oak Street for westbound routes, and stops along Yampa Street for eastbound routes.

For the detour, both Oak Street and Yampa Street will be used to divert traffic around Lincoln Avenue in a circular pattern. All westbound traffic will turn right on Fifth Street and proceed to Oak Street, while all eastbound traffic will turn right at 12th Street and then continue onto Yampa Street.

The detour will limit parking on both Oak and Yampa, as well as preventing any parking at the intersections of Fifth and Oak or 12th and Oak to allow for semi-truck travel. Alternative parking can be found at Steamboat Springs High School, Howelsen Ice Complex, Howelson Hill Ski Area, Rodeo Arena or the Stockbridge TransitCenter.

Before the parade, the Lion’s Club Pancake Breakfast will be offered from 7-9:30 a.m. at Little Toots Park at 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Among the pre-parade festivities are a Nordic Combined 1K run at 9:15 a.m. and a 3K roller ski at 9:30 a.m., both along Lincoln Avenue.

Although many owners bring their dogs along to watch the parade, the sidewalks in the middle of downtown get very crowded. So, parade organizers at the Steamboat Springs Chamber suggest owners leave fido at home.

After the parade in Steamboat, the Jumpin’ and Jammin’ Elimination Ski Jumping Competition will take place from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Howelsen Hill and the Pro Rodeo Series at 7:30 p.m. at Brent Romick Arena. Check the Happenings section today as well as the Steamboat Springs Chamber website for more details and other activities.

The small community of Yampa in southern Routt County is sponsoring a full day of Fourth of July activities with the theme “Flourishing at the Gateway to the Flat Tops.” Events start with a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m., a parade at 1 p.m. on Moffat Avenue, a barbecue after the parade and games for kids and a horse polo game at 4 p.m. on Moffat Avenue. Complete details can be found on the Town of Yampa Facebook page.

The only officially sanctioned fireworks show in Routt County on the Fourth of July will take place near downtown Yampa at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday. Although the fireworks can be seen from all around downtown Yampa, town officials say a good place watch the fireworks is from South Routt Elementary School grounds: 448 Main St. in Yampa.