Fourth of July roundup: Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue in Steamboat Springs

July 4 features a full slate of events up and down the Yampa River Valley.

From 7-9:30 a.m., a pancake breakfast is being held at Little Toots Park, hosted by the Ski Town Lions Club. At 9:15 a.m., the Nordic Combined 1K run will begin with a 9:30 start time slated for the 3k roller ski event.

Yampa Valley Bank is hosting the parade, an event cherished by many. It begins at 10 a.m.

To accommodate for the Fourth of July parade in Steamboat, Lincoln Avenue will be closed between Fifth and 12th streets from 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. In addition, there will also be the closure of several city streets in the area.

Parking downtown will be extremely limited due to these closures and the large number of people expected to attend the parade. The city is also encouraging people to either bike, walk or take advantage of the free Steamboat Springs Transit bus, which will have additional service during the parade. There will be temporary stops along Oak Street for westbound routes, and stops along Yampa Street for eastbound routes.

For the detour, both Oak Street and Yampa Street will be used to divert traffic around Lincoln Avenue in a circular pattern. All westbound traffic will turn right on Fifth Street, proceed to Oak Street, while all eastbound traffic will turn right at 12th Street and then continue onto Yampa Street.

The detour will limit parking on both Oak and Yampa, as well as preventing any parking at the intersections of Fifth and Oak or 12th and Oak to allow for semi-truck travel. Alternative parking can be found at Steamboat Springs High School, Howelsen Ice Complex, Howelson Hill Ski Area, Rodeo Arena or the Stockbridge TransitCenter.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at Ninth and Oak streets will have a hot dog extravaganza immediately following the parade. The judging stand for the parade will be in the area of Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue. Judges for best theme, best group, best commercial and best parade theme will be in front of the historical F.M. Light & Sons building.

Check-in begins at 8:15 a.m. and concludes at 9:30 a.m. Those who are participating in the parade are not allowed to distribute anything to those watching, including candy or water. Those looking for parking should look to Steamboat Springs High School or the Stockbridge Transit Center.

In Steamboat, Howelsen Hill will feature more ski jumping from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and there will be another Pro Series Rodeo session at 7:30 p.m.

Additionally on the Fourth, the community of Yampa will host a parade beginning at 1 p.m. with a community barbecue lunch immediately after. The start of horse polo and a race will occur at 4 p.m. on Moffat Avenue. If the weather is permitting, there will also be a fireworks display in Yampa beginning shortly after sunset.

Also of note in Steamboat, there will be a Fourth of July Cornhole Tournament at O’Neil’s Tavern and Backdoor Grill. The competition starts at 4 p.m. and first prize is slated to win $200, second $100 and third $50. Interested parties can sign up at either establishment through July 3.