Fourth of July parade could return to Lincoln Avenue

The annual Fourth of July Parade may return to Steamboat Springs’ main street.

City Council agreed Tuesday evening to return the annual festivities to their traditional location on Lincoln Avenue if a private traffic management company can commit by Friday to providing enough flaggers in the downtown area.

“If it’s a go on Friday, we’ll make an announcement,” said council president Robin Crossan.

Council members argued about the safety implications of a downtown parade, how to pay the expense of traffic control, and the timing of City Council’s parade planning before evenly dividing about whether to shift away this year from the pandemic-era pattern of holding the longtime ritual on Yampa Street.

The six members present at Tuesday’s meeting eventually agreed to a compromise suggested by council member Dakotah McGinlay.

“I want to honor tradition while also keeping our community safe,” McGinlay said before recommending that the private firm with whom the Steamboat Springs Chamber has been in discussions be asked to make a firm commitment by Friday.

Deputy city manager Tom Leeson told council members that city staff are worried about implications for fire department and police department operations if the parade is returned to downtown’s principal corridor.

“There continues to be concerns with the parade on Lincoln Avenue,” said Leeson. “The bottom line is that the city staff does not currently have the capacity to adequately and safely resource the parade on Lincoln Avenue.”

Leeson explained that there are two available traffic “scenarios” that could make the parade downtown a reality — either directing all traffic to Oak Street or routing traffic in one direction on Oak Street and in the other direction on Yampa Street. Staging for the parade would be on side streets in the downtown area if the latter choice is selected and on Yampa if all Lincoln traffic were diverted onto Oak.

Leeson said city staff “strongly recommends” against the Oak Street-only option and that the use of both Oak and Yampa for traffic could be feasible only if there are enough private traffic controllers available.

“Yampa Street cannot be closed,” he said. “And that’s really sort of the bottom line from a safety perspective.” Leeson explained that emergency response times would be significantly impacted without access to Yampa Street.

As for traffic control, Leeson told council that Steamboat Springs police would need to provide “about 16 traffic controllers.” In addition, he said, six police officers would be needed to detour traffic on U.S. Highway 40, of which Lincoln Avenue is a part.

“If those officers are doing traffic control, they’re not focusing on safety or calls throughout the rest of the community,” said Leeson. “And given the constraints that they currently have, they still would like to recommend that the parade be on Yampa this year.”

Steamboat Fire Chief Chuck Cerasoli expressed similar angst about impacts on staffing and operations.

“We do staff an extra engine in downtown, kind of at the west end, along with an ambulance to respond,” said Cerasoli.

Nevertheless, given uncertainty about the parts of the city from which calls for help may come, he warned that “the real-life examples of what happens when we divert traffic both directions onto Oak” would mean “a quite-delayed response back to the hospital.”

“The other examples would be structure fires, wildland fires — events that require more of our personnel,” continued Cerasoli. “We’d get partial staffing over to the west side of town and then their assistance would be delayed trying to get through that to respond to the call on the west side of town.”

Rich Brown, the interim operations commander at the police department, explained that law enforcement officers in Steamboat Springs now emphasize “event security” at least as much as they have long given weight to traffic and crowd control imperatives.

“When we think about the things that can happen at an event that attracts four, five, six thousand people,” said Brown, the department’s Quick Action Response Team would need to be activated, “but there are not enough officers.”

“On the Fourth of July, we have one sergeant on patrol, two patrol officers, a code enforcement officer, a community service officer and an animal control officer,” said Brown. “When you put a closure on Lincoln Avenue, it significantly decreases our ability to respond to the general calls we receive throughout the day.”

Brown noted that “a lot” of the police department’s logistical concerns are addressed if traffic is routed off Lincoln Avenue onto both Oak Street and Yampa Street, as was done at February’s Winter Carnival.

Council member Michael Buccino leaped on the suggestion, once the panel’s discussion began, to call for a return to the longtime practice of holding Independence Day events on Lincoln Avenue.

“Coming in tonight, I was intrigued with the Winter Carnival solution and how that worked,” said Buccino. “I had really not thought about how we could use that same solution with the Fourth of July parade. When it was brought up that we could use the alleyways and side streets for staging, that was an ‘aha moment.'”

Council member Ed Briones agreed.

“Having it on a Tuesday, with no fireworks, it will be a good time to test this new traffic pattern for the Fourth of July parade,” he said.

But Crossan and council member Joella West pushed back, arguing that the city needs more time to plan for a return of a main street Fourth of July.

“It would be totally unreasonable to say it should be back on Lincoln this Fourth of July,” said West. “We should have the conversation six months before the next Fourth of July and make sure that we can bring it back to Lincoln.”

Leeson told council that the city on May 17 approved a permit for the parade on Yampa Street, but that the next day it received an application to hold it on Lincoln Avenue. The latter application has not yet been granted, but it presumably would be if council gives such direction on Friday to the city manager.

The Fourth of July parade in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, required observers to be socially distanced and a “drive-thru” format was used. For the past two years the parade has been held on Yampa Street.

Whether to return the parade to Lincoln Avenue has been a point of discussion for council since at least spring 2022.