Fourth of July in the Yampa River Valley

Another Independence Day has come to the Yampa River Valley.

Amid a year that is unique in several ways, residents and visitors to the area will discover there is much to do over the Fourth of July weekend.

It is the first year in a long time that there are no fire restrictions for the area’s vast public lands. Additionally, the Yampa River has an ample amount of water, thus supporting water enthusiasts and anglers. Those who are camping and recreating outdoors will find that the above-average winter is still paying dividends toward summer recreation.

That said, those who are spending their days and nights outdoors are encouraged to recreate responsibility and to be wary of changing conditions.

On Wednesday morning, the river as it passes through Steamboat fell below 700 cubic feet per second, which is considered a safe level for tubing, according to the Steamboat Chamber. On Thursday, the river was down to 605 cfs.

The communities and businesses around the area have a slate of fun events for individuals and families to enjoy.

According to the Steamboat Springs Chamber, events kick-off on Friday, June 30 with a “Jumpin and Jammin” Ski Jump Training hosted by the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club at Howelsen Hill. Later that evening at 7:30 p.m., the Pro Rodeo series at Brent Romick Arena heats up again featuring professional level bull riding as well as other events.

Sage Miller of Laramie, Wyo. competes in the saddle bronc event Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series. Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Saturday will feature a continuation of the Jumping and Jammin ski jump training from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Yampa Avenue will also house the weekly Farmers Market, which is a favorite morning event for both tourists and residents alike.

Later that evening, near sunset, “Legally Blonde” will be shown as Coca Cola’s “Movies on the Mountain” continues at Steamboat Square at the base of the Steamboat Springs Ski area.

Those looking for fireworks as part of their celebrations need look no further than Steamboat Lake State Park, located north of Clark. At 9 p.m. Saturday, an island in the middle of the lake will serve as the launching location for a firework display which will be visible from many different points around the park.

Officials at the park noted that there are no personal fireworks allowed, and day passes are needed for those entering state lands to watch the event.

Sunday will feature another day of sky jumping at Howelsen Hill at the same time as the previous day.

Steamboat Springs ski jumper Annika Belshaw takes flight at Howelsen Hill. The young athletes will be back in action Saturday. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Also from 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, there will be a Ranching Roundtable and Potluck in the community of Yampa at the Ladies Aid Hall.

Oak Creek will hear some great music Sunday as Buffalo Commons will perform with special guests at Franciosi Brothers at their Oak Creek location starting at 2 p.m. and concluding at 8 p.m.

The third has a more full docket of events throughout the area. At 5 p.m., the Yampa Historical Society is hosting a BBQ at Yacket Park in Yampa amidst a Classic Car show, which will be occurring at Montgomery’s. Yampa will also host a street dance starting at 8 p.m.

The theme for the celebrations in the community of Yampa this year for the holiday weekend is “Flourishing at the Gateway to the Flat Tops.”

In Steamboat on Monday, the ski jumping will continue at Howelsen from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., there will be the start of another Steamboat Pro Rodeo event at Brent Romick arena as well.

July 4 features a full slate of events up and down the Yampa River Valley.

From 7-9:30 a.m., there is a pancake breakfast being held at Little Toots Park hosted by the Ski Town Lions Club. At 9:15 a.m. the Nordic Combined 1K run will begin with a 9:30 start time slated for the 3k roller ski event.

Yampa Valley Bank is hosting the parade, which many people cherish and look forward to. It begins at 10 a.m. and will return to Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat Springs this year. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at Ninth and Oak streets will have a hot dog extravaganza immediately following the parade.

The judging stand for the parade will be in the area of Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue. Judges for best theme, best group, best commercial and best parade theme will be in front of the historical F.M. Light & Sons building.

The theme for this year’s parade in Steamboat Springs is “Let Freedom Ring: We Salute the Mighty Yampa.”

Stacey Gibbons has been participating in the Steamboat Springs Fourth of July Parade for decades. Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Check-in begins at 8:15 a.m. and concludes at 9:30 a.m. Those who are participating in the parade are not allowed to distribute anything to those watching including candy or water. Those looking for parking should look to Steamboat Springs High School or the Stockbridge Transit Center.

In Steamboat, Howelsen Hill will feature more ski jumping from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and there will be another Pro Series Rodeo session at 7:30 p.m.

Also on the Fourth of July, the community of Yampa is hosting a parade beginning at 1 p.m. with a community barbecue lunch immediately afterward. The start of horse polo and a race that will occur at 4 p.m. on Moffat Avenue. If the weather is good, there will also be a fireworks display in Yampa beginning shortly after sunset.

Also of note in Steamboat, there will be a Fourth of July Cornhole Tournament at O’Neil’s Tavern and Backdoor Grill. The competition starts at 4 p.m. and first prize is slated to win $200, second $100 and third $50. Interested parties can sign up at either establishment through July 3.

For more For a roundup of Fourth of July events, go to the Steamboat Chamber’s website at SteamboatChamber.com/event/fourth-of-july-celebration/6501/.