Fourth of July celebration rolls down Lincoln Avenue to the delight of parade-goers
Forty-one floats made their way down Lincoln Avenue on Tuesday, as thousands of parade-goers lined the street to celebrate the Fourth of July and one of Steamboat’s longest-running traditions.
“I think it’s awesome; it just reminds me of my childhood days,” said Cole Spradlin, who grew up in Steamboat Springs and now lives in Oklahoma. “Seeing the kids running the race, I used to do that as a kid, and the water-gun shooting — it’s nostalgic for me.”
For his fiancée Isabelle Henley, this was her first Steamboat Springs Fourth of July parade.
“It was great,” Henley said. “I love the community aspect of it. I think that everybody is having a great time and I love seeing it.”
The two said the highlight of the day was Charlie and Gail Holthausen’s fire-breathing dragon, which was created from an old Nissan pickup, hundreds of CDs and other recycled materials. The dragon rolled down the street to cheers from thousands of spectators who lined the route, as the Fourth of July parade returned to Lincoln Avenue for the first time since 2020. In 2021, the parade was moved to Yampa Street because of concerns caused by extra traffic due to a mudslide-caused highway closure in Glenwood Canyon. In 2022, the parade remained on Yampa Street.
Following the procession, spectators Pete and Genevieve Kalmes agreed that Tuesday’s parade was great, but they disagreed on the best place to hold the event.
“It was awesome,” Pete said. “I don’t know what was the best, there are so many good parts. Probably Perry-Mansfield, or the wheelie kids from the Winter Sports Club or the hockey kids — it was all great.”
Pete was thrilled to have the parade back on Lincoln Avenue, which is where he thinks the parade belongs.
“I think so,” Pete responded when asked if he likes it better on Lincoln. “It’s cool when you can close the highway, and it’s bigger.”
Genevieve disagreed and said she prefers the Yampa Street location.
“It’s shadier, you don’t close the highway and people can get in and out of Steamboat better,” she said. “I think Yampa is way better.”
There was no question that the street closures Tuesday caused significant traffic congestion on both sides of town, and it was also clear that many downtown stores were extremely busy following the parade.
The Kalmes were able to avoid the traffic by biking to the parade, and if their red, white and blue wardrobe was any indication, they remain huge fans of Steamboat’s holiday celebration.
“We’ll be here next year,” Pete said. “We will get some new gear (clothing) and be back. We’ll have to change it up a little.”
Photos: 2023 Fourth of July Parade
John F. Russell is the business reporter at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach him, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.
