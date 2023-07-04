Fourth of July celebration rolls down Lincoln Avenue to the delight of parade-goers

Forty-one floats made their way down Lincoln Avenue on Tuesday, as thousands of parade-goers lined the street to celebrate the Fourth of July and one of Steamboat’s longest-running traditions.

“I think it’s awesome; it just reminds me of my childhood days,” said Cole Spradlin, who grew up in Steamboat Springs and now lives in Oklahoma. “Seeing the kids running the race, I used to do that as a kid, and the water-gun shooting — it’s nostalgic for me.”

For his fiancée Isabelle Henley, this was her first Steamboat Springs Fourth of July parade.

“It was great,” Henley said. “I love the community aspect of it. I think that everybody is having a great time and I love seeing it.”

The two said the highlight of the day was Charlie and Gail Holthausen’s fire-breathing dragon, which was created from an old Nissan pickup, hundreds of CDs and other recycled materials. The dragon rolled down the street to cheers from thousands of spectators who lined the route, as the Fourth of July parade returned to Lincoln Avenue for the first time since 2020. In 2021, the parade was moved to Yampa Street because of concerns caused by extra traffic due to a mudslide-caused highway closure in Glenwood Canyon. In 2022, the parade remained on Yampa Street.

Following the procession, spectators Pete and Genevieve Kalmes agreed that Tuesday’s parade was great, but they disagreed on the best place to hold the event.

“It was awesome,” Pete said. “I don’t know what was the best, there are so many good parts. Probably Perry-Mansfield, or the wheelie kids from the Winter Sports Club or the hockey kids — it was all great.”

Treat Romick waves the American flag from the Routt County Republicans float during the Steamboat Springs Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Pete was thrilled to have the parade back on Lincoln Avenue, which is where he thinks the parade belongs.

“I think so,” Pete responded when asked if he likes it better on Lincoln. “It’s cool when you can close the highway, and it’s bigger.”

Genevieve disagreed and said she prefers the Yampa Street location.

“It’s shadier, you don’t close the highway and people can get in and out of Steamboat better,” she said. “I think Yampa is way better.”

There was no question that the street closures Tuesday caused significant traffic congestion on both sides of town, and it was also clear that many downtown stores were extremely busy following the parade.

The Kalmes were able to avoid the traffic by biking to the parade, and if their red, white and blue wardrobe was any indication, they remain huge fans of Steamboat’s holiday celebration.

“We’ll be here next year,” Pete said. “We will get some new gear (clothing) and be back. We’ll have to change it up a little.”

Photos: 2023 Fourth of July Parade

The honor guard leads the 2023 Steamboat Springs Fourth of July parade down Lincoln Avenue. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Kathy Diemer, owner of Johnny B. Goods, is surrounded by American flags as she makes her way down Lincoln Avenue in a convertible. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Charlie and Gail Holthausen’s fire-breathing dragon was a highlight of the parade as it rolled down Lincoln Avenue to enthusiastic cheers from spectators. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bubbles fill the air around Renee Ellis as she rides the Colorado Event Rentals float. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

State Representative Meghan Lukens joined the Routt County Democrats for her hometown Fourth of July Parade on Lincoln Avenue. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Mike Gotchey holds the American flag as part of the honor guard leading the Fourth of July parade. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

It was a red, white and blue day for Finley and Rhyan Chase, as the Denverites waited for the 2023 Steamboat Fourth of July parade to begin. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Lydia Reichenberger dances with the other members of the Elevation Dance Studio as part of their parade entry. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Ruby Frank of Steamboat Springs performs with the group from Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School & Camp. More than 40 floats rolled down Lincoln Avenue as part of the celebration. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Giana Hall, from Denver, performs with the group from Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School & Camp. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa Valley Bank President PJ Wharton was back playing the part of Uncle Sam for Steamboat’s 2023 Fourth of July Parade. Wharton has been a regular at the event for a number of years. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Addison Killingsworth rides her bike through bubbles. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Jakob James juggles a beach ball with his hockey stick as part of the Steamboat Springs Youth Hockey Association entry in the 2023 Steamboat Springs Fourth of July parade. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition, which has made dancing cranes a holiday tradition in Steamboat Springs, was back again for the 2023 Fourth of July parade on Lincoln Avenue. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today