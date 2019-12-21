Four Points Funding recognized in new Forbes list

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Four Points Funding, a private real estate investment firm with offices in Steamboat Springs and Denver, was recognized as a leading Opportunity Zone fund nationally in the “The Forbes OZ 20: Top Opportunity Zone Catalysts,” a partnership between Forbes Magazine and the Sorenson Impact Center. The Forbes OZ 20 recognizes opportunity zone funds and community organizations that are committed to achieving equitable economic growth in underserved and overlooked communities throughout the county.

“The Western Slope of Colorado is loaded with untapped potential for investment,” said Stephanie Copeland, Four Points Funding partner, in a news release. “The lack of attainable housing, across towns all over the Western Slope, is something we are working to address and open that path for investment from the urban markets.

“With strong project underwriting and significant upside for investors looking to take advantage of the opportunity zone benefits, as a firm, we seek to deliver value and returns to our investors while driving positive change in these communities,” Copeland added.

Four Points Funding, which is a for-profit investment fund, invests in emerging communities throughout Colorado including active projects in Northwest Colorado. Four Points Funding recently purchased the old Boy-Ko Supply Building located off Victory Way in downtown Craig and is expected to announce its plans for the property in the coming weeks.

Visit fourpointsfunding.com for more information about the fund.