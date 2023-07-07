Four-peat: Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club coach wins Mount Marathon again

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club cross country ski coach David Norris is a perfect four for four at the Fourth of July Mount Marathon trail race in Seward, Alaska.

Norris, who set the race record in 2016, was victorious once again Tuesday when he battled the elements to win the 5K race in 44 minutes, 51 seconds.

Just a few days earlier, Norris placed second overall at a trail run in Salt Lake City, Utah, as part of the Cirque mountain running series. With little time to recover, he flew to Alaska to face Mount Marathon.

“I have never run back-to-back running races so close together,” Norris said. “You do it all the time in ski racing, but ski racing is not a high impact for cross country so I was curious how I would be able to pull it off.”

According to Norris, the spring weather in Alaska has been brutal and it rained hard both Sunday and Monday night leading up to the race early Tuesday morning. He said he has never run a course with such dangerous conditions.

“It was definitely the worst trail conditions I have ever seen on the route,” he said. “Usually you can do more of a power hike, but it was so slick, I was grabbing leaves, branches and roots. I think we were all just trying not to slip and fall too much.”

Norris’ biggest challenge was running the downhill portion in the transition from rocks back into the treeline.

He said the rocks offered more firm footing and were predictable despite being wet. In the woods, everything was muddy. He slipped on his first step in the mud and had to do a controlled slide on the way down the muddy section.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club cross country ski coach David Norris stands atop the podium following his fourth race victory at the Mount Marathon trail race on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Seward, Alaska. David Norris/Courtesy Photo

What makes the race so unique is it is not the same distance and course for every runner.

“You are allowed to take basically any route you want up and down the mountain,” Norris said. “There are people who have favorite lines so you will be climbing up and there will be noise in the bushes next to you.”

In the past, Norris has made his way to Mount Marathon prior to the race to map out his route. This year he banked on the trails being the same as usual and took a line similar to what he has in the past, but it always changes based on trail conditions after the early races have hundreds of runners pound through.

Coming out of ski season, Norris’ training strategy was to build up mileage in his legs and avoid injuries. He practiced alongside SSWSC athletes during their spring and summer workouts and even participated in a race with the local running series.

He is grateful to continuously find himself competing in the Mount Marathon and believes he is more fit than he was in 2016 when he broke the record. He also plans to try to beat his record-setting 41:26 time next summer.

“Growing up in Alaska we would just run in the mountains and basically play,” Norris said. “I didn’t know all that time was really good training for these mountain running races. It is really cool to be part of a big race like this and just be able to pull it off all four years now. Hopefully, I can come back next summer and do it again.”