Foundation awards five Steamboat nonprofits $32,500

The El Pomar Foundation has awarded $57,500 to 10 nonprofits in Northwest Colorado, with more than half of those funds benefitting Steamboat Springs groups, according to a news release Thursday, Jan. 19.

The El Pomar Trustees approved the allocation through the foundation’s grant-making process, distributing funds to the following Steamboat groups:

Northwest Colorado Community Health Partnership — $5,000 in general operating support; competitive

Partners in Routt County — $5,000 in general operating support; competitive

Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports — $2,500 for direct care of equines in equine therapy program; Sally Beck Fund

Yampa River Botanic Park Society — $10,000 for accessibility improvements; competitive

Yampa Valley Performing Arts Council — $10,000 for the Strawberry Park Amphitheater; competitive

The El Pomar Foundation contributes to nonprofit organizations annually through grants in the areas of arts and culture, civic and community initiatives, education health and human services, as well as community stewardship and leadership development programs, according to the news release.

To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant-making areas, visit ElPomar.org/grant-making .