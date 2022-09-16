Found remains and North Park wolves update: The most-read articles this week

The road to Vaughan Lake lit up in fall 2020.

1. More human remains found during North Routt search

Detectives with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Routt County Search and Rescue conducted a search in North Routt County on Friday, Sept. 9, following the discovery of a human skull earlier in the week.

2. 2022 fall foliage forecast: How will the wet summer affect the changing leaves?

The Yampa Valley has had a damp summer, which has been great for postponing, and hopefully avoiding, fires this season. However, it might have a negative effect on leaves changing color this fall.

“The moisture is helpful for general stress reduction and productivity of most of our stems, but too much water can also be a detriment,” said Carolina Manriquez, a forester with Colorado State Forest Service. “There’s a lot of foliage fungus.”

3. Two bodies pulled from Dillon Reservoir Friday, Sept. 9

The bodies of two drowned men were recovered from the Dillon Reservoir Friday afternoon. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths is ongoing. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. No further information is available at this time.

4. Obituary: Christopher Rhodes

It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Christopher John Rhodes, our beloved father, husband, son, brother, and friend to so many.

Chris was born January 12, 1982 and lived fiercely every day of his forty years. He was pure goodness.

A black wolf photographed in the North Park area near Walden on Aug. 21, 2022.

5. Wolves could be released in South Routt, preliminary map shows

When gray wolves are reintroduced on the Western Slope, they could be released in South Routt County.

A map presented to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission last week shows an area in the center of the state where CPW officials say they will release wolves, though the specific spots haven’t been chosen at this point.

6. Winter Park Resort to expand terrain this winter

Among a series of announced improvements, Winter Park Resort is opening new terrain for the 2022-23 ski season that the resort says will almost double its expert-only terrain over last season.

The anticipated new terrain is called “Jelly Roll” because of its rolling steep pitch and ability to hold snow for days after a storm.

7. Steamboat Resort shows off upgrades

The tour kicked off at the Gondola Transit Center and will include the new resort main entrance, the relocated gondola terminal, the re-imagined Steamboat Square, Skeeter’s Rink, Mountain Stage, The Range Food Hall, the Wild Blue Gondola, and a run down on future on-mountain improvements.

A Snow Bowl Steamboat catering truck sits in the parking lot where the owners of Snow Bowl plan to open The Boat Yard, at 831 Yampa St.

8. Steamboat food truck park set to open on Yampa Street this week

It’s taken a little longer than expected, but this weekend, the owners of the Boat Yard food truck venue at 831 Yampa St. are planning to celebrate the completion of Steamboat Springs’ newest community gathering space.

The Boat Yard will celebrate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the new community space. The first 50 people will get a Boat Yard T-shirt to tie-dye.

9. Obituary: Zsuzsana Starkloff

Zsuzsana Starkloff October 18, 1936 ~ May 1, 2020

Sharon Stone, owner of Sharon’s in the Riverside Plaza, stands behind the counter Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. She said the location will serve its final meals at the location on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, but that she is optimistic that she will find a new spot to run her catering business, soon.

10. Sharon’s hosts final fish fry as longtime Steamboat restaurant closes doors

Longtime restaurant owner Sharon Stone did her best to fight back tears as she talked about the people, the food and the good times she has enjoyed over the years at Sharon’s restaurant. With her rent set to triple, Stone will close Sharon’s after one final day of business on Friday, Sept. 16.