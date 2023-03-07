Former Steamboat resident, business owner to lead presentation during Yampa Valley Fly Fishers monthly meeting
Yampa Valley Fly Fishers will offer a special presentation from former Steamboat resident and owner of Ed’s Fly Shop Ed LeViness during the group’s monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Steamboat Mountainside Grill at Holiday Inn.
Several years ago, LeViness moved to Montrose to open a brick and mortar store, and he has since opened a guiding service and brought in veteran guide Robert Kato, according to a news release.
LeViness and Kato will lead a detailed presentation on the numerous fly fishing opportunities near Montrose, including the Gunnison Gorge, Lower Gunnison, the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, as well as the Uncompahgre, San Miguel and the Cimmaron rivers.
The meeting is free and open to the public, and Yampa Valley Fly Fishers will provide pizza and hold a fishing gear raffle.
