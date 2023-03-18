Former SSWSC skiers podium at Dual Moguls World Cup Finals
Capping off an extremely successful World Cup season in her career, former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Jaelin Kauf earned a pair of medals at the Dual Moguls World Cup Finals on Saturday, March 18.
Kauf finished second in Almaty, Kazakhstan just in front of another SSWSC alumna and U.S. National Team member Olivia Giaccio.
The bronze represented Giaccio’s third World Cup podium in her career.
With silver, Kauf ended the season in third overall in dual moguls and was recognized for that on Saturday as well. The awards come a day after Kauf earned a pair of silvers on Friday.
The Steamboat-trained skiers and their talented teammates’ consistency throughout the winter helped the U.S. win the Nations Cup.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.