Former SSWSC skiers podium at Dual Moguls World Cup Finals

Jaelin Kauf wearing both her second-place event medal and third-place season medal in moguls following a great performance at the World Cup finals in Shymbulak, Kazakhstan on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Patti Kauf/Courtesy photo

Capping off an extremely successful World Cup season in her career, former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Jaelin Kauf earned a pair of medals at the Dual Moguls World Cup Finals on Saturday, March 18.

Kauf finished second in Almaty, Kazakhstan just in front of another SSWSC alumna and U.S. National Team member Olivia Giaccio.

The bronze represented Giaccio’s third World Cup podium in her career.

With silver, Kauf ended the season in third overall in dual moguls and was recognized for that on Saturday as well. The awards come a day after Kauf earned a pair of silvers on Friday.

The Steamboat-trained skiers and their talented teammates’ consistency throughout the winter helped the U.S. win the Nations Cup.