Former SSWSC skier Jaelin Kauf adds 2 more World Cup podiums to her resume
Less than one week after earning her first World Cup podium of the season, former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Jaelin Kauf achieved the feat twice more at Deer Valley Resort on Thursday, Feb. 2, and Saturday, Feb. 4.
Kauf earned a silver medal with her moguls run on Thursday with the fastest overall time in the finals at 25.08 seconds, giving her a score of 77.35.
Two days later, Kauf followed up with a second silver medal in the weekend, this time in dual moguls. She dominated her way to the Big Final before coming up just short against France’s Perrine Laffont.
Kauf is currently the No. 4 women’s overall moguls skier on the World Cup circuit. She will have three more opportunities to compete in the World Cup this year with a race in Italy on Saturday, Feb. 11, and two in Kazakhstan on March 17 and 18.
