Former SSWSC Nordic athletes continue World Cup season

Decker Dean maintains his form during his final jump of Jumpin' and Jammin' at Howelsen Hill. Dean has been one of the top American ski jumpers during the 2023 season, most recently finishing 29th overall at a World Cup event in Lahti, Finland on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The World Cup continues for Nordic athletes who recently traveled to Lahti, Finland for more ski jumping and Nordic combined competition.

Kicking off the weekend with a team ski jumping event, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club alumni Decker Dean and Erik Belshaw teamed up to compete for the U.S. on Saturday, March 25.

Belshaw’s 114-meter leap led to the nation’s top score of 111.5, but was not enough to help the U.S. advance to a second round of jumps. The team came in ninth overall.

The following day was an individual event off the HS130 ski jump. Belshaw was once again the top American with a 118.5-meter jump that placed him in 26th. He earned judges scores good enough for the top-20 but took a 19.1 point deduction for gate and wind compensation.

Dean’s 111.5 meter jump helped put him in the top-30 at 29th overall.

In Nordic combined, Niklas Malacinski was back in action on Friday, March 24, starting things with a team sprint event where he and his partner, Erik Lynch, were unable to place in the top-13 on the ski jumping hill to advance to the cross country portion of the competition.

Going back to individual competition on Saturday, Malacinski jumped to 34th with a 113.5-meter jump, and raced up one spot to take 33rd. He followed that the next day with a jump to 24th but fell back to 26th overall in the cross country race to close out the World Cup weekend.

