Former owner of Steamboat Pilot, Charles J. Leckenby, dies at age 89
Charles John Leckenby, a former editor, publisher and longtime owner of the Steamboat Pilot, died on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Leckenby was 89 years old and living in Sanford, Florida, when he passed. He was the third generation of his family to lead the Steamboat Pilot and served as editor and publisher from 1963-91.
According to newspaper archives, the Steamboat Pilot dates back to 1885, when James Hoyle printed the first edition out of a log cabin. Only four years later, Leckenby’s grandfather, also named Charles Leckenby, arrived in Steamboat with his brother, Harley, and began working at the Pilot.
Eventually, Leckenby’s grandfather became a partner in the newspaper. Then the Routt County Sentinel merged with the Steamboat Pilot in 1929, and Leckenby’s grandfather remained at the helm until he passed the newspaper on to his son, Maurice, and then grandson.
After three generations of ownership by the Leckenby family, the Pilot was sold to Raljon Publishing Inc. in 1989.
Arrangements for Charles John Leckenby are being handled by Banfield Funeral Home in Winter Springs, Florida.
This news report will be updated with more information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User