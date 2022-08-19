Former owner of Steamboat Pilot, Charles J. Leckenby, dies at age 89

Charles Leckenby

Courtesy photo

Charles John Leckenby, a former editor, publisher and longtime owner of the Steamboat Pilot, died on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Leckenby was 89 years old and living in Sanford, Florida, when he passed. He was the third generation of his family to lead the Steamboat Pilot and served as editor and publisher from 1963-91.

According to newspaper archives, the Steamboat Pilot dates back to 1885, when James Hoyle printed the first edition out of a log cabin. Only four years later, Leckenby’s grandfather, also named Charles Leckenby, arrived in Steamboat with his brother, Harley, and began working at the Pilot.

Eventually, Leckenby’s grandfather became a partner in the newspaper. Then the Routt County Sentinel merged with the Steamboat Pilot in 1929, and Leckenby’s grandfather remained at the helm until he passed the newspaper on to his son, Maurice, and then grandson.

After three generations of ownership by the Leckenby family, the Pilot was sold to Raljon Publishing Inc. in 1989.

Arrangements for Charles John Leckenby are being handled by Banfield Funeral Home in Winter Springs, Florida.

This news report will be updated with more information.