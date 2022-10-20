Former NHL goalie set to bring Stanley Cup to Steamboat on Oct. 27
The Stanley Cup, North America’s oldest professional sports trophy, is coming to Steamboat on Oct. 27.
Steamboat resident and former NHL goalie Curtis McElhinney will be bringing the cup around town in honor of his Stanley Cup championship runs with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.
McElhinney, along with the official ‘Keeper of the Cup’ Phil Pritchard will take the trophy to each public school starting in the morning at Sleeping Giant school and ending at Strawberry Park Elementary.
Following the school tour, McElhinney will bring the cup to Howelsen Ice Arena for public viewing from 2:30-4:30 pm.
