Former Hayden teacher arrested in US Virgin Islands, charged with 2 counts sexual assault
A former Hayden teacher was charged Tuesday on counts of felonious sexual assault, according to the Hayden Police Department.
James Dingle, 63, was located and arrested by federal officials in the U.S. Virgin Islands on a warrant issued out of Routt County, according to the 14th Judicial District Court. Dingle was formally charged with two class 3 felonies of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.
If found guilty, the charges carry a sentence from four years to life in prison.
A former Routt County resident, Dingle now resides in the U.S. Virgin Islands where he recently began work at a school, according to authorities.
Dingle had left the Hayden School District earlier this year, which is where the alleged offenses were reported to have occurred, according to the court.
Dingle remains in custody in Florida while he awaits extradition back to Colorado.
Hayden Police Department investigated the case and the arrest was made with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
