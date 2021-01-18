Forgotten tools: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 17

Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021

5:58 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report from a neighbor that a dog had been left out in the cold and was barking near the corner of Hilltop Parkway and Sandhill Circle. An animal control officer took a report.

8:50 a.m. Officers responded to someone burning trash in their backyard near the 1000 block of Merritt Street. The person was educated that they need to secure a permit to do that kind of burn.

2:22 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a fence post that had been hit, probably by a snow plow, just south of U.S. Highway 40 on Routt County Road 33A. The property owner wanted to make a report for insurance purposes.

2:26 p.m. Deputies responded to the report of two men seemingly trying to break the lock at the Steamboat Springs Water Treatment Plant. When deputies arrived, they discovered the two men were employees, and they had forgotten some tools at the plant.

5:45 p.m. Officers received a call about a car with broken windows and a tarp over it near the 2600 block of Jacob Circle. The vehicle was being worked on by the owner and was not improperly parked.

6:51 p.m. Officers received a call from employees working at a store near the 200 block of Anglers Drive. The employees said a patron was being loud in the store and was asked to leave. But after the person left, they began calling the store back and yelling at the employees over the phone. Officers took a report.

11:47 p.m. Officers responded to the report of a group of five people in an apartment yelling, playing loud music and banging on the walls near the 2200 block of Storm Meadows Drive. Officers issued a noise complaint warning.

Total incidents: 44

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.