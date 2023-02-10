Forever family: Steamboat girls basketball celebrates its seniors

Steamboat Springs girls basketball's three seniors of Belize Berry, Reina Bomberski and Alivia Warren embrace during the senior ceremony prior to a game against Basalt on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The Sailors would lose the game 43-23.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs girls basketball seniors have been through a lot together over the years. Between dealing with the pandemic, a coaching change and several losing seasons, the Sailors had no issue keeping their heads held high.

Inviting Basalt to town, the team celebrated its three senior girls on Friday, Feb. 10. Despite a 43-23 loss, Steamboat’s senior group of Belize Berry, Reina Bomberski and Alivia Warren maintained a positive attitude.

“We’re the only team in both leagues that we played in that can keep our heads up and grit through everything and have a good attitude even when we do have a tough loss,” Bomberski said.

That mindset has helped bring the program to where it is today. The girls are not afraid to laugh at their mistakes and always remain supportive of each other.

It was not always like that.

“When we were freshman, there was no family aspect to the basketball team,” Warren said. “Over the years, I think we have tried to really bond this team together like glue and I think we have done that job and that’s what I want to leave.”

Warren says the trio has watched many senior ceremonies and having it finally be their turn was a surreal moment. They have waited for a long time.

The Sailors fell behind early in the game, giving up nine unanswered points before Berry drained a three-point shot to get the offense going for the Sailors. The team remained vocal for the duration of the game and rallied late, but were unable to climb out from the early deficit.

The loss puts Steamboat at 6-14 on the year and still in the hunt for its first league victory.

With just three games remaining on the season, the team is back in action on Saturday, Feb. 11 on the road against Summit.

The seniors are focused on finishing the year strong but most importantly, want to be remembered as the ones who brought the team together and created an everlasting family.

“We want to just have fun,” Berry said. “I think that’s all we ask for is to leave with good memories. Even if you don’t win the game, as long as you put the most amount of effort into the game, that’s all we ask for.”

Basalt 43, Steamboat Springs 23

SS 4 4 7 8

B 18 9 6 10

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.