Forest Service to host Kremmling open house for Grand County fuels-reduction project

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The U.S. Forest Service, Yampa Ranger District, is hosting a public open house next week on the proposed Red Vista Fuels Reduction Project in Grand County.

The open house is intended for those with comments and questions as well as those who are interested in project details. It will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, in Kremmling at the Fire Hall, 1320 Eagle Ave. Forest Service staff will be in attendance.

If you go What: Red Vista Fuels Reduction Project open house

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18

Where: Kremmling Fire Hall, 1320 Eagle Ave.

Red Vista was already in the planning process this past summer when the Silver Creek Fire impacted the project area. The fire eliminated some of the proposed treatment units, north and southwest of Red Dirt Reservoir. Overall, the total acreage of the project has been reduced from 3,000 to 1,731.

The project has now been refocused as a fuel reductions project to help improve fuel breaks that were created from the Silver Creek Fire along Forest Road 250, near Latigo Ranch and near homes in the area of Grand County Road 17 and Old Park subdivision.

The broad project area is managed by the Yampa Ranger District and is located on portions of the Arapaho and Routt National Forests. It is north of Gore Pass, adjacent to and along Forest Road 100, about 20 miles east of Yampa. The area has been heavily impacted by the mountain pine beetle epidemic, resulting in high mortality of mature lodgepole pine.

The purpose of the project is to reduce fuel loading due to the beetle epidemic and increase the probability for reducing wildland fire costs. Additionally, the project will address effects of declined forest health, access issues due to downed trees and reduce risk to public safety due to dead snags. The project will promote forest regeneration, diversity and resiliency.

Public comments on the original Red Vista Vegetation Management Project were solicited in June. Visit Fs.usda.gov/project/?project=54168 for more information.

Feedback can be mailed or hand delivered to: U.S. Forest Service, Attn.: Acting Yampa District Ranger Brian McKinney, 300 Roselawn Ave., Yampa, CO, 80483.