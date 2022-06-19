Forest Service plans Rainbow Family Gathering-focused virtual public meeting Tuesday

The U.S. Forest Service is hosting a virtual public meeting about the Rainbow Family of Living Light Gathering that will happen in the Routt National Forest in Routt County later this month — though some are already there.

The USFS has dispatched a national incident management team with experience on previous gatherings to assist with the event that could see as many as 10,000 people. The gathering is expected to have significant impacts in local communities, and remote forest roads may become congested with traffic.

“We share your concerns regarding the incident affecting the surrounding communities and invite you to the public meeting to learn more about the gathering and how the Forest Service will be managing it,” said Russ Bacon, Forest Supervisor for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, and can be joined at this link: https://bit.ly/3zKFn3i